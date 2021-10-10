Authorities: No criminality involved in LaGuardia emergency landing incident

Authorities determined that no criminality was involved after a security incident forced the pilot of an American Airlines flight to make an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday.

Just before 3 p.m., the plane coming from Indianapolis set down on the runway of the Queens airport after passengers aboard the flight began to panic about a suspicious package and a passenger who was allegedly acting erratic.

Video posted on social media shows a man lying face down on the runway asphalt with emergency personnel beside him as passengers are being evacuated from the flight.

The airport took to Twitter Saturday night to inform the public that the incident, which brought the airport to a standstill, has been resolved and the airport is operating normally.

The man was held for questioning, but officials say on Sunday they determined that no criminality was involved and released him.

Officials also said that nothing suspicious was found on board the plane after the NYPD, state police, Port Authority Police and FDNY all responded to the scene.

All 78 passengers and four crew members are safe, and there are no charges at this time.