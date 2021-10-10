CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fauci says trick-or-treating is safe this Halloween; global death count per week dips markedly: COVID-19 updates

By John Bacon, Jeanine Santucci and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miPU9_0cMsjP4Z00

Parents can safely allow their children to trick-or-treat outdoors this Halloween, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.

"You can get out there," the nation's premier infectious diseases expert said on CNN’s “State of the Union." "You're outdoors for the most part ... (so) enjoy it."

Kids who can get vaccinated for the coronavirus should do so for an “extra degree of protection," he added. The vaccines have been authorized for children 12 and up by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA could provide similar emergency authorization for children ages 5 through 11 in the days before Halloween.

"It's a good time to reflect on why it's important to get vaccinated," Fauci said. "Go out there and enjoy Halloween as well as the other holidays that will be coming up."

Last year, Fauci advised parents not to allow their children to go door-to-door.

Also in the news:

►Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who's under a Senate investigation for his handling of the pandemic, claimed Sunday that COVID-19 protocols at soccer matches prevented him from attending a game. He's unvaccinated.

►Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has confirmed a USA TODAY Sports report that said he was seeking a religious exemption from the university's vaccination mandate. Rolovich comes from a Catholic family and attended a Catholic high school. Pope Francis has described vaccination as an "act of love" and urged people to get vaccinated.

►More than 20,000 runners will gather Monday for the 125th Boston Marathon, delayed from April due to the pandemic.

►Malaysian officials say 90% of the country's adults are now fully vaccinated and that outbound international travel restrictions will be eased for vaccinated residents starting Monday.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 44.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 713,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data . Global totals: More than 237.8 million cases and 4.85 million deaths. More than 187.2 million Americans — 56.7% of the population — are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

📘 What we're reading: From Cambodia to Canada, dozens of other nations are beating the United States in COVID-19 vaccinations. The differences are stark: Fifty million more Americans would need to be vaccinated now to match Canada’s enthusiasm. What happened here?

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group .

Weekly death total worldwide below 50,000 for first time in nearly a year

After a summer spike fueled by the delta variant, COVID-19 cases and their subsequent fatalities have been declining markedly not only in the U.S. but elsewhere as well.

In the week ending Saturday, there were less than 50,000 COVID deaths globally for the first time since the week ending Nov. 3, 2020. Between those dates, 3,577,988 people died of the disease worldwide, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. That's 74% of the total deaths during the pandemic.

The world counts are missing huge numbers of deaths -- several estimates suggested India alone didn't report several million -- but a falling rate of cases is certainly positive news. The current pace of fatalities is now slightly less than half of the worst week, when 103,060 were reported in late January. Globally, the weekly tally of new cases is less than 3 million.

-- Mike Stucka

Tea Party favorite Allen West hospitalized with COVID

Tea Party favorite and Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West said Sunday that he was hospitalized in Plano with COVID-19 and has undergone monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.

"The results were almost immediate," tweeted West, who is not vaccinated. "I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates (that fill) the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians."

West, 60, instead advocated his therapies of choice, which are mostly developed by large companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. His position drew an outcry of Twitter responses questioning why people should pay hundreds of dollars for an experimental therapy – plus hospital costs – after they become ill when they can get a free vaccine and decrease their chances of getting sick and infecting others in the first place.

"Our bodies are our last sanctuary of liberty and freedom, I will defend that for everyone, even the progressive socialist jackasses who must be saved from themselves," West tweeted.

Among the replies: "Does this protection apply to women's bodies, too, or not?" tweeted D Villella .

Day care centers struggle to find, retain staff

Historic, pandemic-fueled worker shortages are constraining many industries, but child care has been hit harder than most . The sector laid off or furloughed 373,000 employees, or 36% of its workforce, as day care centers closed in the early days of the pandemic, Labor Department figures show. About 70% of those jobs have come back, meaning child care is still missing 109,000 workers. By contrast, the economy overall has recovered 78% of the jobs wiped out in spring of last year, while restaurants and bars – which lost nearly half their workforce – have recouped 84% of those positions.

The situation has forced providers already running on tight margins to turn away children or increase costs for parents.

"You feel like you're juggling five, 50-pound lead balls at the same time, trying to keep them all in the air," said Marc McMurphy, executive director of the White Birch Child Care Center in Henniker, New Hampshire. Read more here .

Courtney Subramanian and Paul Davidson

COVID rates are falling – but winter and human error could erase gains

COVID-19 rates are falling after a wave nearly as bad as the one last winter. But experts warn that if we start acting as if COVID-19 is over, another surge is possible . If people stop taking precautions, start gathering indoors in large numbers and shrug off vaccines or boosters, another wave could strike this winter.

“A lot of it depends on human behavior, and human behavior in this pandemic hasn’t served us very well,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a recent call with reporters. “We are battling with ourselves, not with the common foe.”

Karen Weintraub

Pandemic depression, anxiety rose and fell with surges

A new study released by the CDC shows that anxiety and depression levels rose late last year at a pandemic peak time, and fell after vaccines became widespread and restrictions eased. Anxiety scores increased 13% from August to December in 2020, and then decreased 26.8% between then and late May to early June. Similarly, depression levels increased 14.8% and then decreased 24.8%. The analysis was conducted based on Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey data.

"Across the entire study period, the frequency of anxiety and depression symptoms was positively correlated with the average number of daily COVID-19 cases," the study said. "Mental health services and resources, including telehealth behavioral services, are critical during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Iowa schools can keep requiring masks after preliminary injunction

Iowa school districts with facial covering requirements can keep them in place for now after a federal judge extended the pause on the state's ban on school mask mandates. Judge Robert Pratt — who had issued a temporary restraining order against the law on Sept. 13 in response to a lawsuit filed by parents of students with disabilities — granted a preliminary injunction against the state law Friday.

Pratt's temporary restraining order was set to expire Monday, but now the injunction means the law could be blocked for the duration of the lawsuit. In Friday's filing, Pratt cited the trajectory of pediatric COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the school year and "the irreparable harm that could befall the children involved in this case."

-Ian Richardson, The Des Moines Register

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fauci says trick-or-treating is safe this Halloween; global death count per week dips markedly: COVID-19 updates

Comments / 2

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

6,617 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19: CDC

More than 6,000 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Oct. 4, the CDC has received reports of 6,617 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated Americans. Of the total number of deaths, 86% or 5,660 occured in people aged 65 and older; 44% or 2,902 occured in female patients; and 15% or 968 involved patients who did not exhibit coronavirus-related symptoms or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
Derrick

The Latest: Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year

WASHINGTON -- The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJHL

Fauci says it’s safe to trick-or-treat outdoors this year, especially for those who are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

States can reserve COVID-19 vaccines for younger children

U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to order doses before the shots are authorized. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is currently being given to people as young as 12 in the U.S. In the next three weeks, federal officials plan to discuss making smaller-dose […]
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
deseret.com

The CDC predicts what will really happen next with COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasted Wednesday that there will be a big drop in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the next four weeks. Per CNN, the CDC forecast suggests there will be 740,000 to 762,000 total reported deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 by Nov. 6. This would be a decline for the third straight week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Trick Or Treating#Cnn#Brazilian#Senate#Washington State#Usa Today Sports#Catholic#Malaysian#Johns Hopkins University
Fox News

Fauci allegedly misled Trump administration on gain-of-function research in Wuhan: Book

A new book from an investigative Australian reporter dives into how Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly misled the Trump administration on gain-of-function research in China. "Fauci’s public persona as a cautious, careful medical professional is contradicted by his central role in kickstarting exceptionally fraught gain-of-function research in the United States after the ban introduced in the Obama era, along with his role in funding coronavirus research in China in unsafe laboratories. Laboratories that intelligence agencies suspect may have sparked the pandemic," Sharri Markson details in her new book, "What Really Happened In Wuhan."
POTUS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Morgan records 121st COVID death in county

Morgan County health officials said Thursday that a woman in her 50s has died of COVID-19, bringing the total coronavirus-related deaths in the county since March 2020 to 121. There have been 5,197 confirmed virus cases in Morgan County since March 2020, 76 of which are considered active, according to Morgan County Health Department.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

269K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy