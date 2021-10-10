Santa Anita Park Results Friday October 8th, 2021

Northwest Iowa — Football is on the schedule for Friday. Our broadcast coverage features Sheldon hosting CLGLR on KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7. On KIWA FM 105.3 BHRV visits Sergeant-Bluff Luton. Pregame for both at 6:30, kick off at 7 pm. Audio streaming at KIWARadio.com as well, and video of the Sheldon vs CLGLR game on KIWA’s Facebook Page.

SHELDON, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO