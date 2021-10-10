Santa Anita Park Results Friday October 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Queen's Mission (L), 118V. Santiago1-1-2Scott Becker4/1. 4Hoosier Gold Case (L), 114A. Lopez3-5-2Brian Cook5/1. 5Tiz Susan Ann (L), 121J. Felix3-5-5Michael Reavis8/5. 6Stack Shack (L), 121S. Camacho, Jr.4-1-4Brian Cook7/2. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Northwest Iowa — Football is on the schedule for Friday. Our broadcast coverage features Sheldon hosting CLGLR on KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7. On KIWA FM 105.3 BHRV visits Sergeant-Bluff Luton. Pregame for both at 6:30, kick off at 7 pm. Audio streaming at KIWARadio.com as well, and video of the Sheldon vs CLGLR game on KIWA’s Facebook Page.
