CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Yellen says Congress will raise the debt ceiling in Dec. 3

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that once Congress and the White House agree on spending plans, it will be lawmakers’ responsibility to raise the federal debt limit.

“Once Congress and the administration have decided on spending plans and tax plans, it’s simply their responsibility to pay the bills that result from that,” Yellen told ABC’s “This Week” program. “It’s a housekeeping chore. Because really, we should be debating the government’s fiscal policy.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Lawder; Editin by Chizu Nomiyama)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden signs bill raising U.S. debt limit, averting default

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, pushing off the deadline for debt default only until December. Without the increase in the debt ceiling, the U.S. Treasury had estimated it would run out of money...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

Yellen doubles down on need for global minimum tax and eliminating debt ceiling

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has reiterated support for the global minimum tax as Congress continues to debate President Biden’s titanic infrastructure bill. Biden has sought and won support from over 130 countries and territories for a global minimum tax, which would tax companies at a minimum of 15% and enforce taxes based on where they conduct business rather than where they are based.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
mediaite.com

‘Catastrophic’: Treasury Secretary Sounds Alarm on Economic Recession if Congress Fails to Raise Debt Ceiling

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday predicted an impending recession if Congress failed to raise the debt ceiling. “I do regard Oct. 18 as a deadline,” Yellen said in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box. It would be catastrophic to not pay the government’s bills, for us to be in a position where we lacked the resources to pay the government’s bills. I fully expect it would cause a recession as well.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Debt#U S Treasury#The White House#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Judge Jeanine reveals who she believes is running the White House

Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn’t know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn’t right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

203K+
Followers
223K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy