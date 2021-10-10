CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

People Are Sticking Googly Eyes on Everything From Trees to 'Mom's Ashes' in Viral Trend

By Lydia Veljanovski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many people on Twitter have shared the funny and outrageous places they have stuck googly eyes, and it will certainly cheer you up.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
Indy100

Woman trashes McDonald’s because her coffee order took too long

A woman in an Arknasas McDonald’s restaurant appeared to lose it as she was filmed knocking over trays and table markers - and blamed her hostile actions on her diabetes and that her “blood sugar is low.”. TikToker C.J. (@still.bad.decisions) witnessed the entire incident and recorded as the woman as...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashes#Eyeglasses#Googly Eyes#Thegallowboob
Tyla

Woman Poos In Amazon Delivery Box To Teach Stranger A Lesson

A woman got revenge on a sneaky neighbourhood 'thief' who stole her Amazon packages from her doorstep by leaving a very unpleasant surprise. TikTok user Destiny Marin - who posts with the username @desticle - recounted her mum discovering who was responsible for the Amazon packages going missing. Watch the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Pleated-Jeans.com

People Are Sharing Funny Bathroom Signs They’ve Encountered (22 Pics)

There are many ways to label a bathroom. There’s nothing like accidentally walking into the wrong bathroom at a bar that got too clever with the signs. How am I supposed to know which one is which? I’m always relieved when I see a gender-neutral bathroom because it doesn’t matter. As long as you wash your hands.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

Facebook says it will ban sales of the Amazon rainforest after an investigation found plots of land were illegally sold on the platform

Facebook is changing its commerce policies to try to curb an illegal practice that was brought to light in a documentary eight months ago. In February, the BBC investigation "Our World: Selling the Amazon" uncovered that people were illegally selling plots of Brazil's Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace. Now, Facebook is "announcing measures to curb attempts to sell land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace," the company said in a blog post on Friday.
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook has secret ‘Other’ folder full of messages that nobody reads

Facebook has a secret folder that’s full of messages it thinks its users don’t want to see.Last year, the company revamped its Messenger service to get rid of the old system, which categories messages into ones that people might want to see in an “Inbox” and “Other”. It swapped it instead for the normal messages and a folder called “Message Requests” — a place where strangers can ask to contact users.But there is still another folder that keeps people from seeing every message they’ve been sent. The hidden messages reside in a special folder called “Filtered Message Requests”, and the...
INTERNET
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
603K+
Followers
64K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy