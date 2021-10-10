People Are Sticking Googly Eyes on Everything From Trees to 'Mom's Ashes' in Viral Trend
Many people on Twitter have shared the funny and outrageous places they have stuck googly eyes, and it will certainly cheer you up.www.newsweek.com
Many people on Twitter have shared the funny and outrageous places they have stuck googly eyes, and it will certainly cheer you up.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0