Reader asks KISD to put its ‘policy’ regarding KDH on meeting agenda

I sent the following letter to all seven Trustees and to Dr. John Craft about KISD’s policy of excluding KDH from certain press materials:. I am formally requesting that you put the KISD “policy” of not sharing feature articles with the Killeen Daily Herald on the agenda for October 12’s meeting. This “policy” is a violation to the intent of the First Amendment, the textbook definition of the wrong public relations response to bad media and continued enforcement of this “policy” hurts KISD.