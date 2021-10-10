CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

One dead following triple shooting near W. Chambers Street

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Olcm5_0cMshoGG00

Milwaukee Police say one person is dead and two are injured following a triple-shooting Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:26 p.m. Saturday, three people were shot near W. Chambers Street and N. 36th Street.

They say the first victim shot during the incident, a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a fatal gunshot wound and succumbed to her injuries on scene.

The second victim is a 44-year-old Milwaukee man. He suffered non-fatal injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The third victim, a 23-year-old from Milwaukee, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital. The third victim is in critical condition but it expected to survive.

Police are searching for an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police through Crime Stoppers at (414) 224- TIPS or the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 13

Michael Jenkins
6d ago

when will you people understand this is what the city leaders want. let them all kill each other. and we'll just come and clean up and when the inner city is all broken down. they'll come in revitalize like. other states and in the end only thing that is lost would be. poor blacks /poor Mexican/poor white and and all of the children that came with them. this has been happening since the beginning of man trust me our city leaders have no concern about what happens in our community and the poor young souls don't have conmen sense to realize what they are doing to their own lives it history repeating itself called slavery 🤲

Reply
3
Sir
7d ago

ONE DEAD!! What the fauch is wrong with you Democrat Voters!.... ONE? Get some practice in The African Stain will take forever to clean itself up at this rate.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy