The "Everything Will Be A Food Hall in Time" Edition

By Rob Blatt
 7 days ago
Possible light rain in the afternoon. • Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association was the target of an FBI raid at this home and the headquarters of the SBA. As a result, he resigned as president after the board asked him to. He's the person who said the police were victims of "blue racism" after the white supremacist Charlottesville rally, called NYC's public housing "dens of crime and violence" where "Blacks will continue to attack and ambush us forever," released private information about the mayor's daughter while trying to embarrass the mayor, tweeted the city's health commissioner was a "bitch" in the early days of the pandemic, called then-congressional candidate Richie Torres a "first-class whore," and that's just the last few years of his 19-year stint. Good riddance. (William K. Rashbaum and Michael Gold for NY Times)

TheBriefly

TheBriefly

New York City, NY
ABOUT

The Briefly collects news from across New York City from over 80 sources and delivers a digest of the city's news every Monday – Friday. Created and curated by Rob Blatt in Brooklyn.

