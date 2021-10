Are you 3-2 and needing a win to stay firmly in the playoff picture? Are you 1-4 and about to throw in the towel? Whatever your situation, it’s always the right time to improve your fantasy football team, and sometimes the best way to improve it is by selling high — unloading players whose values likely will drop. Which players should you be looking to sell high ahead of Week 6?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO