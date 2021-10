If there’s a silver lining to be had in the Broncos’ 27-19 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, it’s that Courtland Sutton is becoming his Pro Bowl self once again. “He provides a spark for us,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said after the Broncos’ comeback, enabled by Sutton’s fourth-quarter TD catch, fell short. “Hopefully we can keep the momentum that he has going for the rest of the season.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO