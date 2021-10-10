CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man shot at Youngstown gas station after altercation

By Hanna Erdmann
 7 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man suffered a gunshot wound, prompting a large police presence at a gas station in Youngstown.

It happened at a station off of Mahoning and South Belle Vista Avenues around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Youngstown police say the man got into an argument with another person before being shot.

He has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The argument kind of got out of control, of course, and we had suspect in the car shoot at a male in his 40s,” said Capt. Jason Simon from YPD.

This is a breaking story.

First News has a crew member on scene and will update you here as we learn more information.

