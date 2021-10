CHICAGO (CBS) — About 35,000 runners packed the streets to run the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, all while enthusiastic supporters cheered them on. Sunday marked the return of the race, which was forced to go virtual last year for the pandemic. There were 10,000 fewer runners than in 2019, along with a few course changes. Closed roads and crowded sidewalks were some of the challenges spectators faced to crisscross around the racecourse to cheer on their runner. But all and all, it was a big success. While most of those runners are enjoying a well deserved day off, one got more than a...

