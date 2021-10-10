Times of Trenton football notebook: teams gear up for playoffs with big weeks

Another week of area football is in the books, as we get ever closer to the NJSIAA playoffs. Division titles will be decided over the next few weeks, as will sectional berths. Right now, there are six teams that are in the playoffs, but some of those sports are precarious. The teams that look destined to be in (and get home games for the first round at least) are South Hunterdon in South 1 and Nottingham in South 2: Hopewell Valley, Ewing, and Robbinsville are currently in the field in South 3, while Notre Dame will be in Non-Public A.