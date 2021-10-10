What Is Energi (NRG), and Should You Buy It?
Energi is a blockchain with its own NRG coin, decentralized exchange, security defense team, 24/7 support, self-funding treasury, smart contract platform, and more. Energi (NRG) is a unique cryptocurrency project, because it's much more than a coin. It's a robust foundational blockchain, much like Bitcoin or Ethereum, with full smart contract capabilities. But before we explore the breadth and depth of its other offerings, let's dig into Energi's smart contract functionality.www.fool.com
