What Is Energi (NRG), and Should You Buy It?

Fears are growing that a “domino effect” could result in more energy suppliers going out of business after a key gas wholesaler exited the market.Pressure continued to mount on government ministers to take action on Thursday to resolve the gas price crisis after three more energy suppliers went bust. Gas shipper CNG, which supplies gas to 18 utility companies, also said it would stop deliveries, prompting fears of a further wave of collapses. The founder of green energy firm Ecotricity said CNG’s exit could cause wider problems. Dale Vince tweeted: “And one gas shipper, that provides wholesale gas to...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO