Des Peres home is homage to couple's family, travels

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Two things define our house,” Pat Terry says. “Family and our love of travel.”. In fact, a visit to the home is akin to visiting a personal museum on both subjects. Generations of Pat and Charles Terry’s families are represented by cherished furniture and décor. Examples include a small bathroom mirror with unusual, scalloped edges. It is the mirror Pat’s grandfather used to shave each morning as she would sit on the floor, fascinated by his straight edge razor. Antique lamps belonged to her mother, as did a pair of floral paintings and an antique sewing machine now repurposed as a table.

