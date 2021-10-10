California to Mandate Gender-Neutral Toy Sections in Big Stores

The extreme abortion ban in Texas will remain in force while an appeals court decides whether or not it’s unconstitutional. The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled by a 2-1 vote Thursday that the radical new law—which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy—can stay in force while the court considers a challenge from the Department of Justice. Last week, a U.S. district court blocked enforcement of the law for two days before the Fifth Circuit froze the order. The freeze has now been extended to last while the court considers the appeal. The ruling was celebrated by extreme antiabortion activists, with Kim Schwartz, spokeswoman for Texas Right to Life, saying: “We are very grateful.” Helene Krasnoff from the Planned Parenthood Federation of America denounced the court’s decision, saying in a statement: “Yet again, the Fifth Circuit has shown that it is unwilling to take action to stop the immense harm Texans are facing or to protect Texans’ constitutional right to abortion.”

