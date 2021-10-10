CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California to Mandate Gender-Neutral Toy Sections in Big Stores

California is the first U.S. state to require retail stores to provide toy sections that are not dictated by gender. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the groundbreaking legislation, which is expected to take effect in 2024, on Saturday. All retail outlets with more than 500 employees will then have to provide sections for toys and child care products not specifically labeled by gender. They will not have to alter traditional boys and girls sections but can do so if they choose, the Los Angeles Times reports. “Part of it is to make sure if you’re a young girl that you can find a police car, fire truck, a periodic table or a dinosaur,” said the bill’s author, Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell). “And then similarly, if you’re a boy, if you’re more artistic and want to play with glitter, why not? Why should you feel the stigma of saying, ‘Oh, this should be shamed’ and going to a different location?”

TheDailyBeast

Florida Withheld Daily COVID Tolls for Nearly 4 Months

As the Delta wave surged across the nation this year, state officials in Florida withheld daily COVID data from the public, leaving many Floridians in the dark about how many people in their neighborhoods were dying, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Between June 4 and Sept. 17, officials opted for weekly updates only, stopped reporting deaths per county, and started withholding data that was previously public. If people wanted to see how many people had died in their county, the Florida Department of Health directed them to the CDC... which relied on Florida’s online COVID data that was taken down by state officials in June. A Florida DOH spokesperson said that the agency’s 12,000 experts were better equipped “to make decisions regarding the best and most understood data.” Critics countered that a government agency determining what information to share is “contrary to the idea of transparency in government.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Publix Heiress Paid GOP Org to Promote Jan. 6 March: Report

A conservative donor who is the heiress to the Publix Super Market empire appears to have spent more money to support the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol riots than was previously known. Julie Jenkins Fancelli gave $150,000 to the non-profit arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association, according to records reviewed by The Washington Post, a donation that may have paid for a robocall urging people to march on the U.S. Capitol to force Congress to “stop the steal.” That’s in addition to a $300,000 donation Fancelli made to the event’s organizers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Florida Withholds Entire School Board’s Salaries in Feud Over Mask Mandate

The head of Florida’s education system withheld the salaries of an entire school board Friday over a northern district’s mask mandate, which had already been relaxed at his request, but not enough for his taste. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran took issue with the Leon County School Board’s stipulation that asymptomatic students who would otherwise be confined to a seven-day quarantine must wear masks to school, regardless of their parents’ wishes. Under Leon County rules introduced after Florida demanded mask mandates be revoked, parents can opt their children out of donning a mask in most cases. Alva Swafford Striplin, a member of the board, wrote on Facebook, “Lost my salary today. But today was a big day in the Smith-Striplin household so I will focus on the good! Rates are down in our community significantly, our schools are open, and our children are learning and laughing in-person with their friends.”
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

Court Rules Texas Can Keep Banning Almost All Abortions

The extreme abortion ban in Texas will remain in force while an appeals court decides whether or not it’s unconstitutional. The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled by a 2-1 vote Thursday that the radical new law—which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy—can stay in force while the court considers a challenge from the Department of Justice. Last week, a U.S. district court blocked enforcement of the law for two days before the Fifth Circuit froze the order. The freeze has now been extended to last while the court considers the appeal. The ruling was celebrated by extreme antiabortion activists, with Kim Schwartz, spokeswoman for Texas Right to Life, saying: “We are very grateful.” Helene Krasnoff from the Planned Parenthood Federation of America denounced the court’s decision, saying in a statement: “Yet again, the Fifth Circuit has shown that it is unwilling to take action to stop the immense harm Texans are facing or to protect Texans’ constitutional right to abortion.”
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Manchin Deals Blow to Biden Climate Policy in Budget Bill

A crucial part of President Biden’s climate effort to cut greenhouse gases will likely be dropped from Democrats’ final budget bill because Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, opposes it, CNN and The New York Times reported. The Clean Electricity Performance Program would have funneled federal money to private companies that shift from electricity derived from fossil fuels to energy from wind, solar and nuclear sources. But a Democratic aide told CNN, “If there’s a deal to be struck in the next few days, I don’t think there’s anything resembling CEPP in there.” Manchin, whose support is needed to pass the sweeping economic plan, “has clearly expressed his concerns about using tax payer dollars to pay private companies to do things they're already doing,” his spokesman said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Texas House Votes to Make Life Worse for Trans Kids in Sports

The Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives has passed a bill that aims to ban transgender kids from playing on school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity. According to NBC-DFW, the bill would force schools to place students on teams based on the gender on their birth certificate at birth, and not based on their gender identifies. The bill had stalled in the House three times before Thursday’s vote, but it will now move to the state senate, where it’s expected to pass. However, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas warned that the fight against the bill is far from done. “The Texas House just voted to discriminate against trans kids and exclude them from playing sports as their authentic selves,” it wrote late Thursday. “For months, trans kids and advocates have been fighting against bills like HB 25. That fight doesn’t end tonight.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Chicago Files Complaint Against Police Union After It Threatened Strike Over Vaccines

Chicago and its police union have escalated their battle over COVID-19 vaccines, with the city filing a formal complaint against the Fraternal Order of Police for threatening an illegal strike. The city had mandated its employees to declare their vaccination status by Friday, but said it would allow for a twice-weekly testing option for those who chose not to get the shot. “As Chicago’s mayor, I cannot and will not stand idly by while the rhetoric of conspiracy theorists threatens the health and safety of Chicago’s residents and first responders,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement, per The New York Times. “President [John] Catanzara has time and again deliberately misled our police officers by lying about the requirements of the policy and falsely claiming that there will be no repercussions if officers are insubordinate and refuse to follow a city and department directive or order.”
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

U.S. to Officially Lift International Travel Restrictions on Nov. 8

While many in countries as far-flung as France and India rejoiced last month when the U.S. announced it would be lifting its coronavirus pandemic restrictions, no actual date was given. Now, the White House is poised to announce Nov. 8 as the reopening, Reuters reports. Non-U.S. citizens could not go to the U.S. if they had been in 33 countries (such as Brazil, India, and those in the EU) within 14 days of arriving in the States. While referred to as a “ban,” it usually meant many people who had the means went to countries like Mexico—which has no restrictions—before entering the U.S. The restrictions will only be lifted for fully vaccinated individuals, however. No word on whether that will include vaccines not approved by the FDA.
TRAVEL
TheDailyBeast

Texas School Official Tell Teachers to Balance Holocaust Books with ‘Opposing’ Narratives

Teachers at the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, were shocked last week when a top district official asked them to offer students “opposing” viewpoints if they kept books about the Holocaust in their classrooms. An Oct. 8 audio recording obtained by NBC News captured Gina Peddy trying to explain a new Texas education law during a teachers’ training session on classroom library guidelines. The law, House Bill 3979, requires teachers to present “both sides” when discussing “widely debated and currently controversial issues.” Peddy said, “Make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has an opposing, that has other perspectives.”
SOUTHLAKE, TX
