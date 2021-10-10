'In Spite of Ourselves': The Story Behind John Prine and Iris DeMent's Sweet and Funny Duet

John Prine is one of the most beloved songwriters in Nashville. His songs have been cut by country music stars like Johnny Cash ("Sam Stone"), Bette Midler ("Hello in There"), Bonnie Raitt ("Angel from Montgomery"), Zac Brown Band ("All the Best"), Miranda Lambert ("That's the Way the World Goes Round") and George Strait ("I Just Want to Dance with You"). He's even an uncredited co-writer on the classic "You Never Even Call Me by My Name." To date, one of his most successful records was his 13th studio album, In Spite of Ourselves, released in 1999.