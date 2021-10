The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to even their 2021 National League Division Series against the rival San Francisco Giants on Saturday night when the teams collide in Game 2 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. In Game 1 on Friday, the Dodgers managed just five hits and no runs in a 4-0 loss. It was just the sixth time they had been shut out this season and first time since Aug. 29. On Saturday Los Angeles will start Julio Urias, who led the majors in wins (20) this season. The Giants will counter with Kevin Gausman (14-6, 2.81 ERA).

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO