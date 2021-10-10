2021 MLB playoffs schedule: Dates, postseason baseball times as Astros go for sweep; Red Sox host Rays
The 2021 MLB postseason is underway with both the ALDS and NLDS heating up. The pair of National League Division Series are tied, 1-1, after the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers earned road wins on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants, respectively. The Houston Astros will try to be the first team to punch its ticket to the LCS round on Sunday as they go for a ALDS sweep of the Chicago White Sox. Elsewhere on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays for a pivotal ALDS Game 3.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0