Georgia football report card: Bulldogs pass road test with 34-10 win over Auburn

Zamir White Georgia running back Zamir White (3) during the Bulldogs game with Auburn in JordanHare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — Georgia was facing its first true road test of the season at Auburn on Saturday, and Kirby Smart said he couldn’t have been more proud of how his players held up.

“What a tough environment to play in,” Smart said. “For a lot of our players, over 50 percent had never played in a road environment.

“Two of our DNA traits are composure and toughness and never has that been more evident than today.”

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs trailed for the first time this season before turning it on and turning out the No. 18 Tigers, winning 34-10 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Here’s a rapid report card after Georgia ran its record to 6-0 with the road win.

Read the report card at DawgNation.com

©2021 Cox Media Group