NFL

USMNT vs. Panama odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Oct. 10 CONCACAF World Cup qualifier predictions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2017, the U.S. Men's National Team missed out on qualifying for the FIFA World Cup after a series of unfortunate events on the final day of Concacaf qualifying. The Americans lost to Trinidad and Tobago, while Honduras and Panama earned stunning upset wins over Mexico and Costa Rica, respectively. On Sunday in 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying, the USMNT will have a chance to extract a measure of revenge in Panama, and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

England vs. Andorra odds, picks, predictions: FIFA World Cup European Qualifier best bets for Saturday, Oct. 9

England will try to cruise to another easy win when it visits tiny Andorra on Saturday for a 2022 UEFA World Cup Qualifying group-stage match. England is the world's third-ranked team, while Andorra is No. 156. The Three Lions (5-0-1) have taken 16 of a possible 18 points to take a comfortable lead atop the group. A 1-1 draw in their most recent match, where Poland got the equalizer two minutes into second-half stoppage time, is the only blemish. Andorra (1-0-5) beat San Marino 2-0 last month, and that was just its third qualifying win all-time. It has scored just 18 goals in 58 all-time matches, so it is likely to be a matter of how much pressure England applies.
Christian Pulisic
Orlando City resumes after international break eager to conquer FC Cincinnati

Orlando City dives into its final six-game postseason push on Saturday with a road game against FC Cincinnati, seeking a second straight playoff berth. The last stretch will look different than the Lions previously expected. After holding a strong position at second in the Eastern Conference for most of the season, they skidded to drop to fourth. Now coach Oscar Pareja said the team is acutely ...
LIVE: Austin FC takes on Minnesota United at Q2 Stadium after two-week break

After their first two-win week and a two-week hiatus, Austin FC is back at home against Minnesota United as they attempt to up their home win streak to three on Saturday. The team kicks off at 8 p.m. against the Loons in their first matchup since a 2-0 loss in June, but they're 1-1 against the club after beating Minnesota in May for their first-ever shutout.
Giants vs. Rams: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

The New York Giants will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Los Angeles should still be feeling good after a win, while the Giants will be looking to regain their footing.
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace odds, picks, predictions: Soccer expert reveals Premier League bets for Oct. 18

Arsenal tries to extend its unbeaten league run to five matches but faces a tough test on Monday against Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal (3-1-3) has been on a promising run after starting the season with three straight losses. Crystal Palace (1-4-2) has a win against Tottenham and played to a 2-2 draw with Leicester City its last time out. Monday's matchup pits two former Arsenal captains against each other. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira led the team as a player from 1996-2005, and current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was its on-field general from 2011-16.
