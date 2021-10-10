USMNT vs. Panama odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Oct. 10 CONCACAF World Cup qualifier predictions

England will try to cruise to another easy win when it visits tiny Andorra on Saturday for a 2022 UEFA World Cup Qualifying group-stage match. England is the world's third-ranked team, while Andorra is No. 156. The Three Lions (5-0-1) have taken 16 of a possible 18 points to take a comfortable lead atop the group. A 1-1 draw in their most recent match, where Poland got the equalizer two minutes into second-half stoppage time, is the only blemish. Andorra (1-0-5) beat San Marino 2-0 last month, and that was just its third qualifying win all-time. It has scored just 18 goals in 58 all-time matches, so it is likely to be a matter of how much pressure England applies.

