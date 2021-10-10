‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Is Already Learning the Ways of the Cowboy in BTS Pic
Excitement builds among Outsiders as our favorite television show, the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” is so close to returning. We are now just weeks away from the premiere of the fourth and latest season. You hear that “Yellowstone” fans? We are no longer months away — but weeks away from the November 7 premiere date. A new season of the heavily popular show means fresh faces joining the cast. There are several new actors joining the cast of “Yellowstone” for the fourth season and we can’t wait to meet the new characters. One of the most interesting additions to the show’s lineup is young Australian actor Finn Little. The 15-year-old actor will be playing Carter, a brand new character who will make his way to Yellowstone Ranch this season. Not a whole lot is known about the character but Little is definitely happy to be a part of the “Yellowstone” crew.outsider.com
Comments / 0