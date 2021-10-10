‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Is Already Learning the Ways of the Cowboy in BTS Pic

A new season of “Yellowstone” means a fresh set of faces will join the already star-studded cast of the Paramount Network series. One of these fresh faces comes from young Australian actor Finn Little, who joins “Yellowstone” for its fourth season. Not a whole lot is known about Little’s “Yellowstone” character. His name is Carter and it is rumored that he is being brought to the ranch by Beth Dutton. Carter supposedly has a back story similar to that of Rip Wheeler, who was orphaned at a young age and taken in by the Dutton family. If Carter is anything like Rip, he will do just fine working on the ranch and protecting his adopted family. We got our first glimpse of Finn Little and Carter in a recent teaser trailer put out just yesterday by the “Yellowstone” team. Fans of the show are excited to see what the young actor brings to the show and how his character will fit in on the ranch.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO