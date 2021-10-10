CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gabby Petito: Internet Sleuths Have Bizarre Theory on Brian Laundrie’s Location

By Clayton Edwards
When Gabby Petito went missing, all eyes shifted to her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Scrutiny intensified when authorities found her body. This isn’t new. Investigators usually look to a victim’s significant other for answers. Additionally, the couple has a history of domestic violence. Bodycam footage from Moab, Utah police shows them after such an incident. On top of that, he returned to Florida alone in the van they shared. Many found that fairly suspicious. Laundrie went “missing,” on September 14. It doesn’t seem like authorities are any closer to finding him.

