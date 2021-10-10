Insecure Season 4: Details you need to know

For Nancy Drew fans, it’s been a very long summer. We learned quite a bit about Nancy and her friends last season, whether they were dealing with Aglaeca craziness, fighting good old-fashioned organized crime, or trying to rid George of her pesky traveler. But now we’re so very close to getting answers to a lot of outstanding questions in Season 3. Nancy Drew is a modern take on the world famous girl detective book series. Starring Kennedy McMann as the titular heroine, the CW has adapted it into a college-aged supernatural mystery show as Nancy and her friends, George (Leah Lewis), Nick (Tunji Kasim), Bess (Maddison Jaizani), and Ace (Alex Saxon) have made it their personal mission to protect the town from the supernatural things they can’t or won’t see. Season 1 had us focused on the mystery of Lucy Sable’s death as she haunted Nancy into solving her murder. Season 2 was a little more complex, so if you need a refresher course, read on, Drewds.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO