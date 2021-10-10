CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss emergency powers ruling, this week’s top stories

 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – How do Indiana’s political insiders view the recent ruling in favor of the legislature’s emergency powers? What are their reactions to former Vice President Mike Pence’s comments on January 6th and the Capitol? What are their predictions for the key agenda bills moving through Congress?

In the video above, panelists Dr. Laura Wilson, Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner, and Abdul Hakim-Shabazz discuss this week’s top stories in politics, including Congress extending the debt limit deadline and the recent blow to Governor Holcomb’s legal battle with state officials.

In the video below, our panelists pick their winners and losers for this week.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes , Spotify , Google Podcasts and Stitcher .

Join us again next week – throughout football season our program airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.

