Amazon's Newest Film Is a Surprising Hit on the Streaming Charts
Critics might be surprised to learn which new Amazon Prime Video original movie is burning up the streaming charts. Amazon's musical Cinderella, which debuted in September, was the second most-streamed movie for the week of September 6th through September 12th. According to the latest streaming data from Nielsen, the musical racked up 423 million minutes of streaming viewing time. It's behind only an equally surprising Netflix hit, given both films' critical receptions. Cinderella has a 42% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which qualifies as "rotten" on the aggregator. Its critical consensus reads, "This singalong-worthy Cinderella sprinkles some modern fairy dust on the oft-told tale, but flat performances and clunky dialogue make watching often feel like a chore."comicbook.com
Comments / 8