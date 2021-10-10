CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers vs. Dolphins: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

By Zach Goodall
 7 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home after a two-week road stretch on Sunday to host the Miami Dolphins, the Bucs' second of four games vs. an AFC East opponent this year - the first, of course, being the New England Patriots a week ago.

You can find everything you need to know about the contest below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) vs. Miami Dolphins (1-3)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

When: Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 P.M. ET

Watch: CBS | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are a 10-point favorite. The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series history: The Buccaneers lead, 6-5. Tampa Bay defeated Miami by a score of 30-20 when the teams last met in 2017.

Important stories

  • Can Tampa Bay continue to show improved focus in Week 5?

The rundown

Two teams that are seemingly going in opposite directions will face off at Raymond James Stadium today, as the Buccaneers advanced to 3-1 with a win over the Patriots last week despite injuries continuing to pile up. As for the Dolphins, injuries haven't been at a massive concern across the roster (besides at quarterback, as Tua Tagovailoa is set to miss his third game with fractured ribs), and yet the team has limped to a 1-3 record to start the year, even though expectations were high entering 2021.

For Tampa Bay, unless the Dolphins' defense can put up a good fight (their offense probably won't, as it has regressed with Jacoby Brissett at QB), this is expected to be a game where the Buccaneers can hone in on improving their play across the board in hopes of putting together their first complete game of the season.

The Bucs' offense has lulled in the past two weeks compared to their first two - keep in mind, the first two matchups were at home - while their defense played its best game of the season in Week 4, even with injuries plaguing the secondary and affecting the pass rush.

With two starters expected to return to the lineup defensively - albeit, the unit is still not close to full health - perhaps that complete game will finally come against a Miami team that has failed to come close to its goals.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

