U.S. Mint Reveals Design For New Maya Angelou Quarter

By Tai Saint-Louis
Black Enterprise
 7 days ago
The U.S. Mint has unveiled its designs for the new American Women Quarters program, which features Dr. Maya Angelou in its inaugural run. Each year for the next four years, the American Women Quarters program will showcase women five women from diverse ethnic, racial and geographic backgrounds. Angelou’s quarter features a full-body portrait of the poet with her arms stretched out. A rising sun and flying bird appear behind the portrait. The design is meant to pay homage to both the ways in which she rose above barriers in her career, and her work – calling to mind “And Still I Rise” and I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.

Black Enterprise

Solange Launches Digital Library of Rare Books and Art By Black Creators

Solange is committed to enlightening and empowering Black people. Her latest media center project does just that. Solange’s Saint Heron studio and platform announced it is launching a free digital library of “esteemed and valuable” books,” Variety reported. The library is unique in that it offers rare books by Black creators with the purpose to study, research and cultivate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

ADCOLOR Founder, Tiffany R. Warren Talks Diversity, Equality & Inclusion in the Entertainment Industry

Last week, ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, kicked off its annual 5-day hybrid conference ADCOLOR Everywhere, featuring influential and informative discussions with top entertainment executives, personalities, innovators and experts. From writer and director Barry Jenkins to CEO...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

