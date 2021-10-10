U.S. Mint Reveals Design For New Maya Angelou Quarter

The U.S. Mint has unveiled its designs for the new American Women Quarters program, which features Dr. Maya Angelou in its inaugural run. Each year for the next four years, the American Women Quarters program will showcase women five women from diverse ethnic, racial and geographic backgrounds. Angelou’s quarter features a full-body portrait of the poet with her arms stretched out. A rising sun and flying bird appear behind the portrait. The design is meant to pay homage to both the ways in which she rose above barriers in her career, and her work – calling to mind “And Still I Rise” and I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.