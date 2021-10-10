CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Halsey Perform With Lindsey Buckingham On SNL

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, performing tracks from their Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross-produced album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Reznor and Ross were not along for the ride, but Halsey did bring along Lindsey Buckingham, who reprised his role on the ballad “Darling.” Halsey also did “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” from the album.

