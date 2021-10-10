CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Channel Is The Packers vs. Bengals Game On? Time, Packers vs. Bengals Live Stream Info

By Josh Sorokach
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals host the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the NFL season!. Can we interest anyone in a battle between two 3-1 teams? The Green Bay Packers enter today’s matchup on a three-game winning streak. After an opening week loss to the New Orleans Saints, Aaron Rodgers and company have defeated the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have also had a strong start to the season. After a Week 1 victory against the Minnesota Vikings, Cincy lost to the Chicago Bears before defeating the Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. This one could be the game of the week.

