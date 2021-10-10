First Alert Weather: feeling more like late summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — True autumn weather has taken a vacation from Western New York!. Typically the middle of October brings temperatures in the low 60s during the day and mid-40s during the night. In contrast, the News10NBC Frist Alert forecast for the next few days shows the temperature will be pushing 80 degrees during the day and only falling to near 60 degrees during the night. Although this is not in record territory for Rochester, it is not the intensity of the heat, but rather the duration of the warm spell which is so significant. By the time the warmth comes to an end by next weekend, Western New York should have experienced 14 consecutive days with above normal temperatures.