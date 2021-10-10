Final score predictions for Saints vs. Washington

Can the Washington Football Team win their third game of the season on Sunday in Week 5 action against the New Orleans Saints?

For Washington to improve to 3-2 on the season, it will take all three units to win this game. No, it’s not that the Saints are markedly better than Washington, but a plethora of injuries could prove troublesome for Washington.

In Washington’s two wins, quarterback Taylor Heinicke has carried Washington, with the help of star receiver Terry McLaurin. Heinicke led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives in last week’s win over the Falcons.

Heinicke has received little help from Washington’s defense.

That must change on Sunday. It feels like a broken record to continue saying Washington’s defense needs to play better. At some point, the group has to play better, right?

What Washington needs on Sunday is for running back Antonio Gibson to be more involved — that is, if he plays. Gibson is questionable with a shin injury. The key to getting Gibson involved is to relieve some of the pressure on Heinicke and not make Washington so one-dimensional.

More importantly, Washington needs some winning plays from its struggling defense. It will get that on Sunday.

While I don’t think Washington’s defense has a breakout performance, I think it makes some plays, creating a pair of turnovers to put the offense in good field position. That will be enough to give Washington a close victory on Sunday.

Washington 27, Saints 23