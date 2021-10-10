CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final score predictions for Saints vs. Washington

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Can the Washington Football Team win their third game of the season on Sunday in Week 5 action against the New Orleans Saints?

For Washington to improve to 3-2 on the season, it will take all three units to win this game. No, it’s not that the Saints are markedly better than Washington, but a plethora of injuries could prove troublesome for Washington.

In Washington’s two wins, quarterback Taylor Heinicke has carried Washington, with the help of star receiver Terry McLaurin. Heinicke led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives in last week’s win over the Falcons.

Heinicke has received little help from Washington’s defense.

That must change on Sunday. It feels like a broken record to continue saying Washington’s defense needs to play better. At some point, the group has to play better, right?

What Washington needs on Sunday is for running back Antonio Gibson to be more involved — that is, if he plays. Gibson is questionable with a shin injury. The key to getting Gibson involved is to relieve some of the pressure on Heinicke and not make Washington so one-dimensional.

More importantly, Washington needs some winning plays from its struggling defense. It will get that on Sunday.

While I don’t think Washington’s defense has a breakout performance, I think it makes some plays, creating a pair of turnovers to put the offense in good field position. That will be enough to give Washington a close victory on Sunday.

Washington 27, Saints 23

The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

