Aspen Ladd did not show up earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 16, 2021) at UFC Vegas 40 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and her coaches were not happy. Some slack should be given to Ladd in her main event loss (read recap here) to Norma Dumont because she was a late filler after Holly Holm went down. Still, Ladd was supposed to fight two weeks ago before a botched weight cut and, presumably, had her ducks in a row for a five-round fight with Dumont.

UFC ・ 15 HOURS AGO