CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: 'Raiders Made No Immediate Suggestion' to Fire Jon Gruden for Racist Comment

By Bleacher Report NFL
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Gruden, DeMaurice Smith, Washington Football Team, National Football League Players Association, Jason La Canfora, Las Vegas Raiders. While the Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL are investigating head coach Jon Gruden's use of a racist trope when discussing NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email, the team "made no immediate suggestion that his job status was in any jeopardy."

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
Cheddar News

Fallout Continues From Jon Gruden's Resignation

Fallout continues from Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Jenny Vrentas wrote a piece this week called "Gruden Has Resigned. Now, It's Time for the Rest of the Washington Investigation to Be Made Public." The headline is in reference to a probe by the NFL into the Washington Football Team, regarding accusations from employees last year about a toxic work environment. Even though Gruden was not the subject of the investigation, it did indirectly lead to his resignation. Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Jenny Vrentas joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to explain.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason La Canfora
Person
Demaurice Smith
1051thebounce.com

Shannon Sharpe on Jon Gruden: ‘He Has A Racist Tongue’

Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe expressed his thoughts on the Jon Gruden email scandal, calling out higher-ups for not taking the racial tropes Gruden. Sharpe felt that the slurs against DeMaurice Smith were not taken seriously and that Gruden did not get into trouble until it was discovered that he also said offensive things about other minority groups.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Racist Comment#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nfl Players Association#Cbs Sports#Espn
rolling out

Former NFL star Randy Moss fired up about Raiders’ Jon Gruden’s racist e-mail

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s racist remarks from 2011 have come back to haunt him. The Wall Street Journal revealed on Friday that Gruden sent an email to then-Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen during the 2011 lockout in which he used a few derogatory remarks to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Ex-Patriots Stars Tear Into Jon Gruden For ‘Racist’ Comments In Leaked Emails

Jon Gruden is deservedly drawing the ire of many far and wide for comments in emails that have since been leaked. A series of emails from Gruden in 2011 were revealed this past week, among them one that had the now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach taking aim at the Players’ Association head DeMaurice Smith. In comments that in any context are racist, Gruden wrote that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires (sic).”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss puts Jon Gruden, NFL on blast over racist comment

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is in hot water after it was recently revealed that he made a racist comment toward NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email back in 2011. Gruden faces potential punishment from the NFL, but nothing has been announced on that front yet.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Not Buying The Latest Email News

The NFL’s investigation of workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team ultimately led to Jon Gruden’s resignation. Nothing else has come from the investigation. NFL fans aren’t buying it. The NFL’s investigative team reviewed over 650,000 emails. Some of those emails included racist, homophobic and misogynistic language from Gruden. Just...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy