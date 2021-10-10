Kim K Roasted Her Whole Family In A SNL Monologue So Brutal It'll Make You Gasp

The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. It wouldn’t be a true Kardashian event without getting all of the sisters involved. In Saturday Night Live’s “The People’s Kourt” sketch, Kim Kardashian West impersonates her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, dealing with cases that are all about the famous family. Khloé Kardashian makes an appearance as herself, suing Kim Kardashian, played by Heidi Gardner, over a makeup artist for her all-black Met Gala look. “For your Met Gala outfit? No one can even see your face! Ugh, you’re such a diva slore!” exclaims Khloé as Gardner is covered in black fabric. Momager Kris Jenner plays herself in kourt, suing her daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner for not having a baby fast enough and not creating enough drama, both terrible for the family business. And finally, we can’t talk about Kourtney Kardashian without mentioning her man Travis Barker, played by Mikey Day. The duo introduced another power couple who love PDA, MGK and Megan Fox, played by Pete Davidson and Chloe Fineman, who, respectively, made out with lots of tongue.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO