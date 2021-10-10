CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim K Roasted Her Whole Family In A SNL Monologue So Brutal It'll Make You Gasp

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian definitely made sure her Saturday Night Live hosting debut would be a memorable one. Right when she hit the stage on Saturday, Oct. 9, Kardashian launched into an unexpectedly fiery monologue that took aim at everything from her divorce from Kanye West to conspiracy theories that her mom leaked her video with Ray J. Seriously, you need to see the video of Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue to believe it, because the jokes are absolutely brutal.

Kim Kardashian Revealed Why She Divorced Kanye West in Her SNL Monologue

When it was first revealed that Kim Kardashian would be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, people were skeptical if she could pull it off. After all, Kim is known for a lot of things, but funny is not one of them. But to most everyone's surprise, Kim killed it once she stepped out on stage. Her jokes didn't fall flat, they were actually funny, and she didn't hold back, taking shots at herself, her famous family, and even her estranged husband, Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian's 'Saturday Night Live' roasting of family leads to no hard feelings as sisters, mom praise her

There are no hard feelings among the Kardashians after Kim’s hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" roasted almost the entire family. The former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star hosted "SNL" for the first time over the weekend with an opening monologue that skewered some of her family members. She doubled down later in the show with a sketch that put her entire family on trial in a "People’s Court" parody that even featured her famous mom, Kris Jenner, as well as her younger sister, Khloe.
Kardashian family reacts to Kim’s SNL monologue: ‘Proud is an understatement’

Kim Kardashian’s family have said that they are extremely “proud” of the reality TV star’s debut on Saturday Night Live.The reality TV star hosted the comedy show on Saturday (9 October), earning wide praise from the public who singled out her comic timing in the opening monologue and sketches.Among them was Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, who shared a clip from the show and wrote: “I’m so so proud of my amazing daughter Kim!!! She absolutely crushed one of the hardest stand up gigs in the world!!!! She is an absolute ROCKSTAR and I’m so proud of this accomplishment!!!”In the...
Kim Kardashian ROASTED O.J. Simpson, Caitlyn Jenner, & Kanye In SNL Monologue – Plus More Highlights HERE!

Live from New York, it’s Kim Kardashian… and DAMN!. The 40-year-old reality star finally made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this week with musical guest Halsey and surprised us all by coming out with some scathing humor right off the bat. And let us say absolutely NO ONE was safe last night! In the opening monologue, Kimmy Kakes not only fired shots at O.J. Simpson but her family too — including Corey Gamble, Kanye West, and Caitlyn Jenner:
'SNL': Kim Kardashian Roasts Her Family in Wild Hot Pink Outfit

Kim Kardashian made a few jokes about her family (and herself) during her opening monologue on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live, featuring musical guest Halsey. In the monologue, the KUTWK star wasted no time making fun of herself and her family. She kicked things off by acknowledging the confusion around her hosting gig, noting, "I'm surprised to see me here too" while alluding to her infamous acting role in Disaster Movie.
Kim K Parodied The Bachelorette On SNL With About A Million Celeb Cameos

The latest Saturday Night Live episode featured a hilarious sketch with Kim Kardashian and a surprising amount of celeb guests. Kardashian, who headlined the show on Saturday, Oct. 9, showed off her comedic chops during a reality TV parody of The Bachelorette that even had an appearance by franchise star Tyler Cameron. Here’s what happened during Kim Kardashian’s Bachelorette SNL sketch that has the internet buzzing.
Kim Kardashian Roasted Kourtney & Travis Barker's Relationship On 'SNL'

When it was first announced that Kim Kardashian (née West) would be hosting the second episode of Saturday Night Live’s 47th season, many were quick to stand up in protest, promising to boycott the installment due to the reality star’s perceived lack of qualifications. (Even Will & Grace’s Debra Messing chimed in, tweeting, “I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote...Am I missing something?”)
Kim K Impersonated Kourtney On SNL With Kris And Khloé, And It Was Spot-On

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make Saturday Night Live a family affair. The superstar celeb had plenty of standout moments during her hosting debut on Saturday, Oct. 9, but for fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, one sketch in particular totally won the night. The Kardashians poked fun at all their family drama in a TV courtroom sketch, and it proved that Kim Kardashian’s Kourtney impression is seriously next-level.
Kim Kardashian Says Hosting 'SNL' Will Be 'So Easy'

Kim Kardashian isn't sweating her first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig in a first-look trailer from the NBC sketch show. Shared Thursday ahead of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's hosting debut, the reality personality appears in the video alongside SNL cast member Cecily Strong and singer Halsey, who will perform as Saturday's musical guest.
Kim K. Kills It On SNL!

Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and actually did a good job. The writers gave her solid jokes for her monologue …specially ones that roasted her famous family. The Mike & Carla Morning Show have clips that everyone is talking about this morning!
If It’s Cringe, You’re Guilty in SNL’s Kourt Sketch With Kim K.

The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. It wouldn’t be a true Kardashian event without getting all of the sisters involved. In Saturday Night Live’s “The People’s Kourt” sketch, Kim Kardashian West impersonates her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, dealing with cases that are all about the famous family. Khloé Kardashian makes an appearance as herself, suing Kim Kardashian, played by Heidi Gardner, over a makeup artist for her all-black Met Gala look. “For your Met Gala outfit? No one can even see your face! Ugh, you’re such a diva slore!” exclaims Khloé as Gardner is covered in black fabric. Momager Kris Jenner plays herself in kourt, suing her daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner for not having a baby fast enough and not creating enough drama, both terrible for the family business. And finally, we can’t talk about Kourtney Kardashian without mentioning her man Travis Barker, played by Mikey Day. The duo introduced another power couple who love PDA, MGK and Megan Fox, played by Pete Davidson and Chloe Fineman, who, respectively, made out with lots of tongue.
