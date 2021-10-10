Kim K Roasted Her Whole Family In A SNL Monologue So Brutal It'll Make You Gasp
Kim Kardashian definitely made sure her Saturday Night Live hosting debut would be a memorable one. Right when she hit the stage on Saturday, Oct. 9, Kardashian launched into an unexpectedly fiery monologue that took aim at everything from her divorce from Kanye West to conspiracy theories that her mom leaked her video with Ray J. Seriously, you need to see the video of Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue to believe it, because the jokes are absolutely brutal.www.elitedaily.com
