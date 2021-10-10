UFC Fight Night 194 post-event facts: Mackenzie Dern keeps bonus run alive in defeat
The UFC put on an event by the skin of its teeth on Saturday as the nine-fight lineup at UFC Fight Night 194 went down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Marina Rodriguez (16-1-2 MMA, 5-1-2 UFC) further elevated her profile as a strawweight contender in the main event when she outworked Mackenzie Dern (11-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) for five rounds to take a unanimous decision and extend her winning streak to three fights.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
