UFC Fight Night 194 post-event facts: Mackenzie Dern keeps bonus run alive in defeat

After a lackluster main event last week, the UFC is back at the Apex this weekend. In the UFC Fight Night main event, there is a fight with a lot of title implications as No. 5 ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern fights No. 6 ranked Marina Rodriguez. The winner could easily slide into the No. 1 contender slot or even fight Carla Esparza for it. However, if you look past the main event, there are some under-the-radar storylines.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO