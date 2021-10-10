CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High School scores and highlights from Saturday, Oct. 9

South Coast Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unassisted breakaway goal for Fairhaven from Sydney Burke was answered two minutes later by Westport with its lone goal, and the teams finished tied 1-1 on Saturday. Burke went 1-on-1 with the goalie and shot in the lower-right corner and scored for Fairhaven. Fairhaven's defense, led by Kat Tortorella, played well in the fourth quarter against a strong Westport attack to keep it a 1-1 game. Fairhaven is now 2-2-4 overall, 2-2-1 in the conference. Fairhaven next plays Monday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. home against ORR.

www.southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
madison

High school sports highlights: Mason Brown scores a hat trick to lead McFarland to 9-1 win

Here are the highlights from Monday's night’s high school sports action. Mason Brown, McFarland: He scored a hat trick in McFarland’s 9-1 over Jefferson in boys soccer. Brown's first goal came off an assist from Bubba Blair in the first half to make the score 2-0. His second and third goals came within five minutes of each other early in the second half. This win sends the Spartans to the top of the Rock Valley Conference standings.
MCFARLAND, WI
South Coast Today

Fairhaven runs wild on new turf field in 42-7 win over Bourne

FAIRHAVEN — Home sweet home. Fairhaven christened its new turf field in style Friday night with a dominant 42-7 win over Bourne at Alumni Stadium. It was a true homecoming for the Blue Devils, who had played nothing but road games since dropping a 42-0 decision to Dartmouth on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
South Coast Today

Old Rochester attack clicks in 6-1 boys soccer victory over Bourne

MATTAPOISETT — Brendan Burke has been a pleasant surprise in the scoring department for Old Rochester Regional boys soccer coach Mike Devoll. Junior forward Matt Carvalho was expected to be the team's leading scorer heading into the season, and he's filled that role nicely with 11 goals. Burke, who has nine goals, was expected to be more of a playmaker and defender in the midfield, but Devoll isn't complaining.
ROCHESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
South Coast Today

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dartmouth shuts out Durfee; Apponequet blanks Seekonk

A week after dropping its first game of the season, Dartmouth bounced back nicely with a 28-0 win over Durfee at Memorial Stadium on Friday. Quarterback Will Kelly ran for three touchdowns and Ethan Marques added another score to lead Dartmouth, which built a 21-7 lead at halftime and never looked back.
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Volleyball#Dartmouth#Field Hockey Fairhaven 1#Westport 1#Spartans#Dysa#Gnbvt 0#Old Rochester
Virginian-Pilot

Heritage High’s football team returned to the field Friday nearly a month after a school shooting. The final score didn’t matter.

Heritage High’s football team galvanized Newport News 21 years ago, bringing the city its only football state championship during an unbeaten season in which it vanquished mighty Hampton twice in front of crowds of almost 10,000 at Todd Stadium. This year’s Heritage players poignantly achieved a memorable feat of their own on Friday — even in losing 18-0 to city rival Warwick. The Hurricanes ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
South Coast Today

Old Rochester volleyball avenges earlier defeat to hand Dartmouth its first loss

MATTAPOISETT — With the Dog Pound cheering them on, Old Rochester's volleyball players proved to be all bark and all bite in a 3-0 non-conference win over Dartmouth on Saturday. The Bulldogs showed just how far they've come since dropping a 3-0 decision to Dartmouth early in the season. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy