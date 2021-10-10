High School scores and highlights from Saturday, Oct. 9

An unassisted breakaway goal for Fairhaven from Sydney Burke was answered two minutes later by Westport with its lone goal, and the teams finished tied 1-1 on Saturday. Burke went 1-on-1 with the goalie and shot in the lower-right corner and scored for Fairhaven. Fairhaven's defense, led by Kat Tortorella, played well in the fourth quarter against a strong Westport attack to keep it a 1-1 game. Fairhaven is now 2-2-4 overall, 2-2-1 in the conference. Fairhaven next plays Monday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. home against ORR.