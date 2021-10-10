Vikings Game Today: Vikings vs. Lions injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus left the game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings with a shoulder injury, per the team’s Twitter. Cephus did not return after suffering the injury on a 21-yard reception in the second quarter. He was ruled out for the remainder of the loss. The second-year receiver has accrued 12 receptions on 19 targets for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Detroit is already one of the thinner teams in the league at wide receiver and any absence of this pass-catcher would be a tough blow. The Lions are off to an 0-5 start and are one of two winless teams left in the NFL.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO