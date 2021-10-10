CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review: This is how you smartwatch

By Stephen Schenck
Android Police
Android Police
 7 days ago
I don't think I've ever been properly satisfied with a smartwatch. Too bulky, too slow, too ugly, too expensive: there's no shortage of ways to get it wrong. While we're still probably a long ways off from getting things perfect (or even approaching the sort of refinement we see with today's smartphone designs), I have to concede that Samsung's done something pretty special with the Galaxy Watch4. Even if you've been let down by a smartwatch more times than you can count, consider this your personalized invitation to take another look and find out what you're been missing.

