Gulfstream Park Results Saturday October 9th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

9th-$28,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.680, 46.200, 58.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.160. Positively Awesome124632-1½2-1½2-½3-¾E. Zayas11.70. New York Style124446-½6-1½4-24-1¾E. Gonzalez5.20. Black V. K.12027775-½5-1¾S. Camacho42.80. The Ice Beast120354-hd5-16-36-12½E. Jaramillo4.30. Swaggy George120765-2½4-hd77M. Vasquez2.80. 5 (5)Free Flay8.803.602.80. 1 (1)Paladio3.602.80. 6 (6)Positively Awesome5.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-5) 3 Correct...

Meadowlands Early Entries, Saturday October 9th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Postino's Prophecy , 114C. Hernandez4-x-xSkip Einhorn. 4Miss Yum Yum (L), 114I. Castillo3-2-2Jerry Hollendorfer. 5In It Together (L), 117J. Panaijo3-x-xRory Huston. 6Beach Daze (M), 114J. Torresx-x-xAndrew Simoff. 7City Speaker (L), 114H. Diaz, Jr.5-4-xEddie Owens, Jr. 8She Loves Gold (L), 114J. Gonzalez2-x-xRory Huston. 9Here Comes Billy (L),...
Mountaineer Park Results Wednesday October 6th, 2021

1st-$14,200, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.130, 45.010, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.100. Scratched: Pretty Boy Elm, Slam's Man. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Uncaptured Soldier121386-1½5-½5-41-hdG. Rodriguez20.2010.404.409.10. Donald120111-1½1-hd1-22-nkJ. Bracho6.404.204.60. Divulgence120745-½4-23-½3-1¼A. Diaz5.007.80. Blame It On Honey123252-½2-hd2-24-4½L. Rivera1.50. Valid Storm120567-46-hd6-35-1R. Diaz50.50. Aw Ite121923-hd3-34-26-½C. Oliveros2.20. Rum On the Rocks1206108-28-28-67-4O. Mayta13.40.
Arapahoe Park Results Thursday October 7th, 2021

1st-$10,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 25.110, 00.000, 1:07.880, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.310. Gouduriske Al Baraka124621-2½1-½2-33-1¾J. Jude10.20. Aa Two Face119164-hd4-½4-44-10¼S. Barandela3.00. Makarios Rc124355-35-55-105-12½R. Hernandez30.80. Gf Moonshot121536666D. Aguilar62.60. 4 (4)Rb Liwa7.202.202.20. 2 (2)Sweet-wan2.202.20. 6 (6)Gouduriske Al Baraka2.20. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid...
Saturday October 9th Clinton Prairie Volleyball Invitational Schedule and Ticket Information

Purchase tickets online at this Link: https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=5186&p=11592. TEAMS: Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Frontier, Greencastle, Lebanon, Manchester, North White, Taylor, Tri-Central, University, West Lafayette, and Western Boone. FORMAT: There will be four 3-team pools playing a round robin to determine bracket seeding (Gold- top seeds from each pool, Silver- 2nd seed...
Fresno Results Friday October 15th, 2021

3rd-$12,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.400, 48.300, 1:12.990, 1:26.160, 00.000, 1:39.110. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $17.70, $1 Pick 3 (4-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $22.30. Daily Double (3-1) paid $9.20; Daily Double (4-1) paid $16.60; $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $21.70; $1 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $40.80; $892,298.
Remington Park Early Entries, Saturday October 23rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Temporarily (M), 119R. Eramiax-x-xDonnie Von Hemel. 2Silverscape (M), 119F. Wethey Jr.x-x-xFrancisco Bravo. 5Way too Pretty (M), 119S. Elliott7-4-xSteven Asmussen. 6Diamonds N Aces (L), 119W. Hamilton2-3-xMichael Whitelaw. 2nd-$16,000, Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Affluent Gentleman (L), 120D....
BC-Results Remington Park

1st_$12,650, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 7:09. Time 1:11.50. Fast. Also Ran_Big Tiny, Visual Magic, Royal Soprano. Exacta (2-3) paid $22.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-6-4) paid $14.71. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-6) paid $15.70. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
BC-Results Keeneland-2-Add

2nd_$37,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, clear. Off 1:33. Time 1:11.86. Fast. Scratched_Sherwood Avenue. Also Ran_Ain't That a Kick, Ashwins Orb, First Glimpse, Dondada, Gran Muchaco, Flagstone, Golden Luna, Shadyfied. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $5.50. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $15.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-8-3) paid $174.89. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-8) paid $113.90.
BC-Results Laurel Race Course

1st_$28,375, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 12:43. Time 1:11.55. Fast. Scratched_Mending. Also Ran_Golden Grant, Mick'sbestbetyet, Gimme's Goldengirl. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $8.20. $1 Superfecta (2-5-7-6) paid $44.20. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-7) paid $10.75. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
BC-Results CTM

1st_$11,324, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear. 3 (3) No Harbor in Sight (A.Whitehall)4.703.502.50. Off 5:18. Time 1:37.34. Fast. Also Ran_Ezekiel, Northernlocomotive. Exacta (3-5) paid $19.70. $1 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $21.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
BC-Results Lone Star-9-Add

9th_$22,400, alc, 3YO up, 4f, clear. Off 9:54. Time 1:96.76. Fast. Scratched_Fmm Rocking Cartel. Also Ran_Golly Jess, Black Cazador, One Incredible Hock, Onemoreandiamgone V, El Chocolatito, Sirprince Knockout. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-ALL-2/5) 3 Correct Paid $13.45, $0.5 Pick 3 (ALL-2-2/5) 3 Correct Paid $13.45. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-1-10) paid $58.52. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-1) paid $25.60. Consolation Double (2-5) paid $6.20. Daily Double (2-2) paid $98.40. Exacta (2-6) paid $20.20.
Columbia 23, Penn 14

CLMB_Meyer 41 pass from Green (Felkins kick), 02:16. RUSHING_Penn, Is. Malcome 13-83, Tr. Flowers 14-42, Ma. McDaniel 7-32, Jo. Mulatu 2-15, Jo. Quinnelly 7-12. Columbia, Da. Miller 16-187, Br. Taylor 9-27, Ga. Hollingsworth 6-19, Jo. Green 2-18, Ry. Young 7-1, Mi. Roussos 2-1, Team 3-(minus 9). PASSING_Penn, Jo. Quinnelly 6-25-0-83....
Canter takes 3-shot lead into final day of Andalucía Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — English golfer Laurie Canter is eyeing his first European Tour win after taking a 3-shot lead of the Andalucía Masters heading into the final round. Canter carded 4-under 67 on Saturday after making eight birdies to double up his four bogeys. That left him 7 under...
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

LAD Scherzer(R)320-11.465-32.2310-22.571-1 ATL Anderson(R)7:38p111-00.006-13.264-43.631-0 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Ibrahim heads in tying goal in 95th minute for Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Sunusi Ibrahim had a leaping header of Mustafa Kizza’s cross in the 95th minute to keep Montreal's playoff hopes alive in a 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Montreal (11-10-8) has two draws and five wins in its last nine home matches. Philadelphia (12-7-10) is...
Samford 27, Wofford 24

SAM_Welch 2 run (Williams kick), 12:25. SAM_Smith 7 pass from Welch (Williams kick), 01:23. RUSHING_Samford, Ja. Stanton 12-130, Li. Welch 8-39, Mo. Washington 2-19, Jo. Jiles 3-6. Wofford, Ir. Mulligan 16-135, Na. Walker 11-70, Br. Corriston 10-65, Ja. Broussard 10-39, Ry. Ingram 7-37, Pe. Derrick 4-15, Da. Legette 2-8, Al. Holt 2-(minus 3).
Miners edge Red Devils

AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils were unable to overcome a 14-0 deficit to the Fort Meade Miners in the first thirty seconds of the game to fall 48-16 despite fighting to the end. The loss dropped Avon Park to 2-4 on the season with three games left, Fort Meade improved to 4-3. “We show glimpses of our potential,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “We just have not been able to put a complete game together. Whether it be a penalty that sets us back or a turnover, we have to keep grinding.”
South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20

Vanderbilt3773—20 South Carolina14007—21 SCAR_Muse 2 pass from Doty (P.White kick), 9:49. SCAR_Bell 82 pass from Doty (P.White kick), 5:07. VAN_Griffin 1 run (Bulovas kick), 2:53. Third Quarter. VAN_Sheppard 52 pass from M.Wright (Bulovas kick), 5:17. Fourth Quarter. VAN_FG Bulovas 28, 1:36. SCAR_Legette 9 pass from Noland (P.White kick), :37. VANSCAR.
Blue Streaks explode past Bolts

DAVENPORT — Big plays and a productive pass rush helped the Sebring Blue Streaks get back to over .500. Sebring cruised past the Ridge Community Bolts 49-20 on Friday night. The Blue Streaks have won their last two games by a combined 66 points. Not to mention, they scored 35+ points for the second straight game.
LEADING OFF: LA hopes to maximize Scherzer with extra rest

A look at what's happening around the majors Sunday:. The Dodgers are ready to start ace Max Scherzer in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series against Atlanta, a day after manager Dave Roberts scratched the veteran right-hander to get him an extra day of rest. Scherzer got his first...
