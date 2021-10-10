CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Faith Time: Finding truth in the modern world

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lr5y_0cMsQaIH00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re talking about finding truth in an objective world with Dauphin Way Baptist Church Senior Pastor Blake Newsom.

Guest: Truth, defined simply, is that which corresponds to reality. Now, you use a very important word concerning truth: objective. Two classifications of truth are objective and subjective truth. The objective is that truth dealing with things external to the person. It is not dependent on or influenced by a person’s feelings or interpretations. Objective truth states that truth is discovered. Subjective truth, however, states that truth is invented and is subject to the individual’s internal perspective or feelings rather than external realities.

Objective truth carries with it the idea that a thing is either true or false whether someone likes it or not. So, objective truth is, to quote Boston, “more than a feeling.”

As you can imagine, objective truth is the foundation of religious belief. I am a Christian not because of the way it makes me feel or based solely on my internal perspective of things. I am a Christian because of the objective truth of Jesus Christ.

Anchor: Jesus said “I am the way, and the truth, and the life” what does that mean?

Guest:  This verse teaches that Jesus is the way to salvation, the source of truth, and the Creator and Renewer of Life. Distinct from other religions, Christianity uniquely claims that while we as humans have disconnected ourselves from God through our sin, it is in fact God who acts to reconcile this divine/human relationship. Jesus, the Divine One, came as a human, lived the perfect life we couldn’t live, satisfying the requirements of a holy God; died on the cross in our place, paying our punishment; and He rose from the dead, proving His divinity and power over sin and death. Consequently, His work on our behalf is the key to salvation, not our work on our behalf. It is only through Jesus that we are made right with God and experience salvation.

Anchor: We often hear the phrase “telling your truth” –is there a difference between one’s own truth and the truth”?

Guest: That’s such an important question given our current cultural climate. There is no “my truth” or “your truth”, only “the truth” and the way you or I perceive and respond to “the truth.” To discover the truth, we look to God, the source of truth. The ultimate problem with this concept of “my/your truth” is it puts us in the place of God, meaning we set our purpose and values for life. This is a responsibility reserved only for God. We aren’t built for that kind of responsibility. Our attempt to determine our own purpose and values only leads to depression and devastation.

WKRG News 5

