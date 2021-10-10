CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gulfstream Park Results Saturday October 9th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

9th-$28,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.680, 46.200, 58.520, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.160. Free Flay124511-½1-hd1-1½1-4¼R. Maragh8.803.602.803.40. Paladio120123-hd3-23-2½2-2¼M. Meneses3.602.802.70. Positively Awesome124632-1½2-1½2-½3-¾E. Zayas5.2011.70. New York Style124446-½6-1½4-24-1¾E. Gonzalez5.20. Black V. K.12027775-½5-1¾S. Camacho42.80. The Ice Beast120354-hd5-16-36-12½E. Jaramillo4.30. Swaggy George120765-2½4-hd77M. Vasquez2.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $315.65. $1...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
midfloridanewspapers.com

Meadowlands Early Entries, Saturday October 9th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Postino's Prophecy , 114C. Hernandez4-x-xSkip Einhorn. 4Miss Yum Yum (L), 114I. Castillo3-2-2Jerry Hollendorfer. 5In It Together (L), 117J. Panaijo3-x-xRory Huston. 6Beach Daze (M), 114J. Torresx-x-xAndrew Simoff. 7City Speaker (L), 114H. Diaz, Jr.5-4-xEddie Owens, Jr. 8She Loves Gold (L), 114J. Gonzalez2-x-xRory Huston. 9Here Comes Billy (L),...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Arapahoe Park Results Thursday October 7th, 2021

6th-$11,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.460, 46.010, 58.530, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.580. Winner: DK B/ M, 6, by Behold de Buy-Lil Miss Hottentot. Scratched: Out of the Sky, Bluebird Day, Madison's Quarters. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Lil Miss de Buy121221-11-1½1-21-6¾A. Ramos0.60. Diva's Diva1244142-hd2-hd2-¾N. Haar2.50. Give...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Park Results Monday October 11th, 2021

1st-$11,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.770, 48.010, 1:13.220, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.720. Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Street Sense-Tango Time (IRE) Scratched: Prince Jacob, Swat Party, El Solitario. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Whiskyforbreakfast120586-24-hd1-½1-3¾A. Ramgeet7.604.402.602.80. Just U and Me Kid118767-57-24-½2-½N. Vigil6.803.805.90. Julie's Ferrari120211-1½1-1½2-53-2¾G. Rodriguez3.202.40. Sir...
HOBBIES
theijnews.com

TROJAN Annual – Cross Country Invitational Sat., October 9th At City Park

The Potosi High School Cross Country has their 2020 Fall Invitational at the Potosi City Park this Saturday, Oct. 10th, 2020. The meet begins with Varsity Girls running first at 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m.- Varsity Boys. 11:30 a.m.- Junior Varsity Girls. 12 Noon- Junior Varsity Boys. 12:30 p.m.- Middle School...
POTOSI, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
lebanonathletics.com

Saturday October 9th Clinton Prairie Volleyball Invitational Schedule and Ticket Information

Purchase tickets online at this Link: https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=5186&p=11592. TEAMS: Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Frontier, Greencastle, Lebanon, Manchester, North White, Taylor, Tri-Central, University, West Lafayette, and Western Boone. FORMAT: There will be four 3-team pools playing a round robin to determine bracket seeding (Gold- top seeds from each pool, Silver- 2nd seed...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Remington Park Early Entries, Saturday October 23rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Temporarily (M), 119R. Eramiax-x-xDonnie Von Hemel. 2Silverscape (M), 119F. Wethey Jr.x-x-xFrancisco Bravo. 5Way too Pretty (M), 119S. Elliott7-4-xSteven Asmussen. 6Diamonds N Aces (L), 119W. Hamilton2-3-xMichael Whitelaw. 2nd-$16,000, Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Affluent Gentleman (L), 120D....
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Laurel Race Course

1st_$28,375, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 12:43. Time 1:11.55. Fast. Scratched_Mending. Also Ran_Golden Grant, Mick'sbestbetyet, Gimme's Goldengirl. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $8.20. $1 Superfecta (2-5-7-6) paid $44.20. $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-7) paid $10.75. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Fresno Results Friday October 15th, 2021

3rd-$12,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.400, 48.300, 1:12.990, 1:26.160, 00.000, 1:39.110. $1 Pick 3 (4-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $17.70, $1 Pick 3 (4-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $22.30. Daily Double (3-1) paid $9.20; Daily Double (4-1) paid $16.60; $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $21.70; $1 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $40.80; $892,298.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulfstream Park#Uncaptured Flay#Swaggy George120765#Equibase Company Llc
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Keeneland-2-Add

2nd_$37,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 6f, clear. Off 1:33. Time 1:11.86. Fast. Scratched_Sherwood Avenue. Also Ran_Ain't That a Kick, Ashwins Orb, First Glimpse, Dondada, Gran Muchaco, Flagstone, Golden Luna, Shadyfied. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $5.50. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $15.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-8-3) paid $174.89. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-8) paid $113.90.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park

1st_$12,650, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 7:09. Time 1:11.50. Fast. Also Ran_Big Tiny, Visual Magic, Royal Soprano. Exacta (2-3) paid $22.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-6-4) paid $14.71. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-6) paid $15.70. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Lone Star-9-Add

9th_$22,400, alc, 3YO up, 4f, clear. Off 9:54. Time 1:96.76. Fast. Scratched_Fmm Rocking Cartel. Also Ran_Golly Jess, Black Cazador, One Incredible Hock, Onemoreandiamgone V, El Chocolatito, Sirprince Knockout. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-ALL-2/5) 3 Correct Paid $13.45, $0.5 Pick 3 (ALL-2-2/5) 3 Correct Paid $13.45. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-1-10) paid $58.52. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-1) paid $25.60. Consolation Double (2-5) paid $6.20. Daily Double (2-2) paid $98.40. Exacta (2-6) paid $20.20.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

San Diego 13, Drake 10

DRKE_Meis 22 run (Dunning kick), 06:04. USD_Gadinis 10 pass from Randall (Eickert kick), 01:29. RUSHING_Drake, Do. Boyland 9-67, Ca. Meis 12-58, Ia. Corwin 2-10, Au. Flax 2-1, El. Stewart 1-1, Se. Cooney 7-(minus 3), Ry. Hayes 1-(minus 13). San Diego, Te. Smith 19-89, Ja. Reed 2-18, Rh. Hanson 5-14, Ch. Brown 1-1, Ja. Sturns 1-1, Ma. Randall 4-0, Team 1-(minus 1).
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
midfloridanewspapers.com

Columbia 23, Penn 14

CLMB_Meyer 41 pass from Green (Felkins kick), 02:16. RUSHING_Penn, Is. Malcome 13-83, Tr. Flowers 14-42, Ma. McDaniel 7-32, Jo. Mulatu 2-15, Jo. Quinnelly 7-12. Columbia, Da. Miller 16-187, Br. Taylor 9-27, Ga. Hollingsworth 6-19, Jo. Green 2-18, Ry. Young 7-1, Mi. Roussos 2-1, Team 3-(minus 9). PASSING_Penn, Jo. Quinnelly 6-25-0-83....
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20

Vanderbilt3773—20 South Carolina14007—21 SCAR_Muse 2 pass from Doty (P.White kick), 9:49. SCAR_Bell 82 pass from Doty (P.White kick), 5:07. VAN_Griffin 1 run (Bulovas kick), 2:53. Third Quarter. VAN_Sheppard 52 pass from M.Wright (Bulovas kick), 5:17. Fourth Quarter. VAN_FG Bulovas 28, 1:36. SCAR_Legette 9 pass from Noland (P.White kick), :37. VANSCAR.
FOOTBALL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Miners edge Red Devils

AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils were unable to overcome a 14-0 deficit to the Fort Meade Miners in the first thirty seconds of the game to fall 48-16 despite fighting to the end. The loss dropped Avon Park to 2-4 on the season with three games left, Fort Meade improved to 4-3. “We show glimpses of our potential,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “We just have not been able to put a complete game together. Whether it be a penalty that sets us back or a turnover, we have to keep grinding.”
AVON PARK, FL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Furman 24, The Citadel 14

CIT_Adams 1 run (Kintner kick), 12:06. FUR_Miller 58 pass from Wilson (Bleekrode kick), 11:02. RUSHING_The Citadel, Ja. Adams 35-118, Lo. Billings 17-56, Co. Wallace 5-27, Em. Nwanze 6-17, Nk. Njoku 4-15, Ke. Sessions 3-11, Jo. Douglas 1-9, Ma. Campbell 1-(minus 12). Furman, Do. Roberto 12-132, Wa. Anderson Jr. 7-35, De. Abrams 8-33, Ja. Wilson 7-13, Ke. Thomas 1-2, Ha. Sisson 1-(minus 4), De. Bell 1-(minus 6).
COLLEGE SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks explode past Bolts

DAVENPORT — Big plays and a productive pass rush helped the Sebring Blue Streaks get back to over .500. Sebring cruised past the Ridge Community Bolts 49-20 on Friday night. The Blue Streaks have won their last two games by a combined 66 points. Not to mention, they scored 35+ points for the second straight game.
FOOTBALL
midfloridanewspapers.com

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

LAD Scherzer(R)320-11.465-32.2310-22.571-1 ATL Anderson(R)7:38p111-00.006-13.264-43.631-0 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

LEADING OFF: LA hopes to maximize Scherzer with extra rest

A look at what's happening around the majors Sunday:. The Dodgers are ready to start ace Max Scherzer in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series against Atlanta, a day after manager Dave Roberts scratched the veteran right-hander to get him an extra day of rest. Scherzer got his first...
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

Samford 27, Wofford 24

SAM_Welch 2 run (Williams kick), 12:25. SAM_Smith 7 pass from Welch (Williams kick), 01:23. RUSHING_Samford, Ja. Stanton 12-130, Li. Welch 8-39, Mo. Washington 2-19, Jo. Jiles 3-6. Wofford, Ir. Mulligan 16-135, Na. Walker 11-70, Br. Corriston 10-65, Ja. Broussard 10-39, Ry. Ingram 7-37, Pe. Derrick 4-15, Da. Legette 2-8, Al. Holt 2-(minus 3).
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy