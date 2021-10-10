Gulfstream Park Results Saturday October 9th, 2021

AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils were unable to overcome a 14-0 deficit to the Fort Meade Miners in the first thirty seconds of the game to fall 48-16 despite fighting to the end. The loss dropped Avon Park to 2-4 on the season with three games left, Fort Meade improved to 4-3. “We show glimpses of our potential,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “We just have not been able to put a complete game together. Whether it be a penalty that sets us back or a turnover, we have to keep grinding.”

AVON PARK, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO