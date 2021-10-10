CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers vs. Dolphins odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 5 NFL predictions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown colloquially as the Sunshine Series, Florida's two oldest NFL teams will meet in Week 5. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins have met 32 times in the preseason but just 11 times in the regular season. Tampa Bay holds a 6-5 series edge and won the last meeting in 2017. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has played Miami 35 times before (23-12 record) and Sunday's matchup will be his first non-divisional game vs. the Dolphins.

NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots' Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
Tom Brady
New York Post

Buccaneers, Tom Brady clip Eagles but lose Richard Sherman

PHILADELPHIA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep losing key players and stockpiling victories. Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette ran for two scores and the Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard...
NFL
TechRadar

Buccaneers vs Patriots live stream: how to watch NFL Sunday Night Football from anywhere

It's the game we've all been waiting for. Tom Brady returns to the stage upon which he made his name, to face the coach he built a dynasty with. It's the first reunion of the NFL's greatest ever quarterback and its greatest ever coach, two titans whose forever be twinned in glory and ignominy, so read on as we explain how to get a Buccaneers vs Patriots live stream and watch NFL Sunday Night Football online from anywhere.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Miami Dolphins
NFL
Football
Sports
CBS Seattle

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?

(CBS Boston) — Having one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive skill players in your fantasy lineup can certainly help your scoring output. But that hasn’t necessarily been a guarantee this season. While Patrick Mahomes has generally been consistent (turnover issues not withstanding), other players have had off-weeks. It’s been feast or famine with receiver Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce picked up just two points against the Philadelphia Eagles. And running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sometimes seemed to disappear from the offense. Edwards-Helaire is now on injured reserve with a knee injury. Darrel Williams is set to take over the starting spot. Is...
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles-Tampa Bay: Five on the Buccaneers

The football version of The Rolling Stones headlines Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night as Tom Brady and his star-studded supporting cast invade South Philadelphia with the tagline of reigning Super Bowl champions. In Brady's first season away from New England, he won his seventh Super Bowl ring and helped...
NFL

