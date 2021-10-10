CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Taking a flying car for a test drive

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of development, the BlackFly personal aerial vehicle will soon be on sale. Correspondent John Blackstone set out to see how someone with no flying experience could manage behind the controls.

WLOX

Cruisers test drive new, electric-powered cars for free in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People couldn’t wait to get their hands on the steering wheels of cars at Edgewater Mall. Mississippi Power added more to the Cruisin’ the Coast fun by letting people test-drive electric cars for its Electric Car Guest Drive event. Hundreds of people test drove electric cars...
BILOXI, MS
Motor1.com

Watch Airspeeder Flying Race Cars Take First Flight Together

Automakers and companies seem downright determined to make flying cars a reality regardless of the limitations and dangers. There have been countless concepts and plenty of promises, yet they're still just a dream. It's unlikely to become a reality in the near future, though companies like Alauda Aeronautics are trying to take big steps toward imagining it. The company is developing the Airspeeder, a new flying electric race car.
CARS
KOMO News

Why skipping the test drive before you buy a car is a bad idea

The pandemic changed a lot about the car buying experience. One of the trends that seems to be catching on, especially with younger car buyers, is skipping the test drive. “Buying a car without a test drive is really kind of a big mistake, and inevitably you're going to be unhappy with certain aspects of that car,” cautioned Jack Gillis, executive director of the Consumer Federation of America and author of The Car Book. “The test drive is critically important. In fact, most of the problems that people have with cars could have been avoided if they took a good long test drive.”
BUYING CARS
Newsweek

Ethical Standards for Self-Driving Car Testing Are Still in Their Beta Stage

For most auto manufacturers and technology companies, testing of self-driving or driverless vehicles is being done on a relatively small scale. Engineers and software developers for major automakers have been working for over a decade on ways to increase the effectiveness of these systems before bringing them, in stages, to market.
CARS
#Flying Car#Test Drive#Blackfly
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ford, Walmart Plan Deliveries with Self-driving Cars

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The world’s largest retailer is partnering with an automotive giant...
CARS
cbslocal.com

CBS Correspondent Takes a Flying Car Up for a Spin

After years of development, the BlackFly personal aerial vehicle will soon be on sale. Reporter John Blackstone set out to see how someone with no flying experience could manage behind the controls. (10-15-21)
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Hasn't Given Up On Its Dream Of Flying Cars

The Toyota bZ4X is the Japanese automaker's first-ever, built from the ground-up all-electric vehicle, but there's one thing it can't do: fly. Sure, the fact that it's zero-emissions matters a great deal, but it turns out the Toyoda family has long held flying car dreams. Sometimes, a dream can become a reality and the carmaker could be in the ideal position to do just that.
CARS
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Flying Cars Could Become A Reality Soon Thanks To Racing

The entire world is working towards a cleaner future, and companies like Hyundai are diversifying to cover every angle possible. The Korean automaker is betting big on hydrogen and is constantly working on new electric vehicles like the Ioniq 5 too, but it is also one of the few companies looking to the future beyond EVs. In such a world, Hyundai imagines that we'll finally get the flying cars that have been a dream for mankind since the Fifties, but with so many different technologies to focus on, perhaps Hyundai won't be the one to bring this tech to the world.
CARS
Vox

Self-driving cars: The 21st-century trolley problem

Last year saw a jump in the number of car fatalities, even as the pandemic kept many Americans off the roads. The number of deaths per 100 million miles driven grew 24 percent from a year earlier. It was the biggest single-year rise on record — and 2021 is on track to be just as bad. At the same time, the promise of autonomous cars has never been closer. Waymo and Tesla are continually improving their autonomous capabilities, drawing the tantalizing prospect of markedly less human suffering ever nearer. But getting to that future is complicated.
CARS
ScienceBlog.com

Making self-driving cars human-friendly

Automated vehicles could be made more pedestrian-friendly thanks to new research which could help them predict when people will cross the road. University of Leeds-led scientists investigating how to better understand human behaviour in traffic say that neuroscientific theories of how the brain makes decisions can be used in automated vehicle technology to improve safety and make them more human-friendly.
CARS
The Next Web

Forget about cars: Honda wants flying vehicles, avatar robots, and rockets

Well, to be fair Honda’s still making cars, only now it’s seriously expanding its business areas to form a “mobility ecosystem” that stretches into new dimensions — both literally and figuratively — and ultimately to outer space. Honda R&D Co., the company’s innovations arm, will be leading the efforts to...
ECONOMY
pikecountycourier.com

The driving force behind the car show

Sitting on the sunny patio at the Van Kirk Homestead near Sparta Middle School, Brian O’Neill and Joe Warner talked about the Sparta Historical Society’s Antique Car Show, now in its sixth year. It’s hard to picture a more beautiful setting for more than a hundred unique and gorgeous vehicles – all parked on a grassy lawn with the colorful hills rising along both sides of the Wallkill River as it flows north from Sparta.
CARS
thepress.net

Preparing your car for winter driving

Although the odds of snowfall and below-freezing temperatures are unlikely in most of California at sea level, that does not mean drivers can afford to be careless about vehicle maintenance going into the colder part of the year. One of the most important things a driver can do to ensure the safety of themselves and others while driving during this season is winterizing their vehicle.
BRENTWOOD, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
Best Life

If You Have One of These Popular Cars, Get It Inspected Immediately

You probably don't think too much when you get in your car every day and drive to work, to the store, to the gym, or wherever you have to go—of course, it's easy to take for granted when your car is running smoothly. But when something goes wrong with your set of wheels, it can upend your day and even put you in danger. But the truth is, cars are recalled often, usually because something is amiss with the vehicle that could be dangerous for the driver and potentially others on the road. The latest recall includes more than half a million vehicles made by two popular car brands, but it has the potential to affect many other folks on the road. Read on to see if you're driving one of the recalled vehicles and to find out what you should do, if so.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

New video shows moment plane plummets into UPS truck, killing driver, pilot and demolishing two homes

Harrowing new footage has emerged of the moment a small plane fell out of the sky in California on Monday and crashed into a UPS truck.The plane killed two people in the crash, including the driver of the van and the pilot, a San Diego-based cardiologist who worked in Yuma, Arizona.In the video, the six-seat twin-engine Cessna 340 can be seen diving into a quiet Santee, San Diego neighbourhood, before igniting into a blaze, and producing a plume of smoke.Two other people in the neighbourhood near Santana High School were injured in the crash, including a woman whose hair and face were...
ACCIDENTS

