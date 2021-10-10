Flooded Thai restaurant becomes a hit with local diners, who dodge waves from passing boats while eating their meals
A flooded restaurant in Thailand has become popular among locals who are flocking to the waterlogged dining spot in droves. Chao Phraya Antique Café located in Nonthaburi City, just north of Bangkok, opened in February in a riverside location, AP reported. But a combination of recent tropical storms and heavy monsoon rains flooded the restaurant.markets.businessinsider.com
