OKC Thunder vs Bucks – preseason preview and keys to match

By Tamberlyn Richardson
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe OKC Thunder will play their second preseason game of four scheduled today. While both teams won’t be at full strength it will be a good litmus test for the Thunder as they face the defending champions. In the prior game the Thunder lost to the Charlotte Hornets in a...

