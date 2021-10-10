CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Your Stories: Travel Counsellor Sally Murray shares how she coped during the pandemic

By Samantha Mayling
Travel Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing Zoom events to inspire bucket-list travel helped future-proof Travel Counsellors agent Sally Murray’s business, she tells Samantha Mayling. A. After leaving school in 1989, I started at Lunn Poly in Monmouth, Wales, on the Youth Training Scheme. It was fab. I had 18 years on the high street, becoming a regional manager for Tui and working for independents. It was a good mix of experience. I then worked for a training provider, visiting agents, tour operators and airlines, then I was made redundant so I got a role outside travel within the world of apprenticeships, higher education and quality assurance.

