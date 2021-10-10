Your Stories: Travel Counsellor Sally Murray shares how she coped during the pandemic

Fully vaccinated UK travellers will be able to visit the US from November 8, the White House has confirmed.This will end the blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the country introduced by then-president Donald Trump in March 2020 due to coronavirus.The new policy was announced last month, but it was not previously known when in November it would be implemented.We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on boardSean Doyle, British AirwaysThe lifting of the travel ban is a major boost for the UK’s struggling airlines, airports and travel firms.Around 3.8 million British nationals visited the US every year...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO