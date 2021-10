Argentina face Uruguay in a South American Fifa World Cup qualifier in the early hours of Monday morning.The Copa America champions are currently second in the qualifying group standings, eight points behind leaders Brazil, with the Uruguayans in fourth, two points ahead of Colombia.Ten teams participate in the same qualifying group in South America, with the top four qualifying automatically for the World Cup, and the fifth-placed team taking part in an inter-continental play-off next summer.These two sides last met in the group stage of this summer’s Copa America, with Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez scoring the winner for Lionel Scaloni’s...

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO