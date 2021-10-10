CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Sizzle on the Red Carpet at The Last Duel Premiere in New York City

By Tristan Balagtas
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were sizzling on the red carpet at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Last Duel, which took place at Lincoln Center on Saturday night. The pair, who rekindled their romance in April, only had eyes for each other as they posed for pictures together. Affleck, 49,...

