Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Sizzle on the Red Carpet at The Last Duel Premiere in New York City

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck know a thing or two about writing a good script (having won Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting), but it wasn’t until Jodie Comer’s fearless, early commitment to their latest project, The Last Duel (directed by Ridley Scott), that they could truly see this story coming to life. In our extended conversation, we spoke with Comer about what she wishes to truly know about Marguerite de Carrouges, the 14th century woman whose honor was fought over in France’s final sanctioned duel. Co-writer Nicole Holofcener talks about finally exploring history not just through the eyes of men, but women of importance. Damon speaks on doing as many of his own stunts as possible in the titular fight against a “much younger” Adam Driver. Meanwhile, Affleck questions why Damon’s name always comes first when people talk about their partnership.

