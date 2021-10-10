10 Overdoses In 4 Days

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A baby who was revived with Narcan after police say she ate a stamp bag of heroin has died. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 10-month-old Myla Rushman from Abridge died on Saturday at the hospital. The cause of her death is still under investigation. Police were called to a house on Rice Avenue last month for a report of a baby who was unresponsive and not breathing. Police say they were told the baby had gotten into a bundle of heroin and was overdosing. They gave the baby two doses of naloxone and started CPR until paramedics arrived. She was then flown to Children’s Hospital. (Photo: Provided) Her mother, Melissa Miller, was charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. KDKA has reached out to see if those charges will be upgraded.

AMBRIDGE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO