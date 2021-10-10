CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

10 Overdoses In 4 Days

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlarming trend rises with drug disguised as something else. Law enforcement officers and first responders are taxed with an alarming trend as they are called to a rising number of overdoses from a drug disguised as something else. Fentanyl — a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than...

Thomas Smith
7d ago

Hard Drug use is a slow form of Suicide. Add Fentanyl to the mix and it becomes Russian Roulette. Death from Drug use is No Accident.

EDUCATION

